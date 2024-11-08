Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profit Slips, Yet Beats Estimates; Backs Annual Outlook In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), a generics and specialty pharmaceutical company, on Friday reported net loss for the third quarter, mainly due to higher expenses. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue. Excluding items, the company's earnings beat analysts' consensus.

In addition, the firm has reaffirmed its annual guidance, in line with view.

For the three-month period to September 30, the drug maker posted net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals of $0.156 million, compared with profit of $9.682 million, registered for the same period last year. Earnings per Class A share stood at $0, compared with a profit of $0.06 per share a year ago.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was $11.913 million, down from the prior year's $15.351 million.

Net income slipped to $11.757 million from $25.033 million in 2023. Excluding items, earnings were $50.552 million or $0.16 per share, lesser than prior year's $60.305 million or $0.19 per share.

On average, four-analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $0.13 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income before income taxes was $15.423 million, lower than last year's $22.957 million.

Increase in tax receivable agreement liability surged to negative $11.327 million from $0.677 million a year ago. Interest expense rose to $65.511 million from last year's $50.909 million.

Revenue climbed to $702.468 million from $620.040 million in the previous year, which above Street view of $ 696.8 million.

Revenue from Generic segment moved up to $427.345 million from last year's $390.857 million, driven by strong performance of new product launches and biosimilars.

Specialty segment generated revenue of $115.638 million, higher than $97.304 million in 2023, helped by promoted products in neurology and endocrinology, including the recent launches of CREXONT and ONGENTYS for Parkinson's disease.

AvKARE net revenue also increased 21 percent driven by growth across its distribution and government label sales channels.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company still expects adjusted income per share of $0.57 to $0.63, on revenue of $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion, with capital expenditure of $60 million to $70 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to earn $0.6 per share, on revenue of $2.76 billion, for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.