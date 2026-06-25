AMN Expands Workforce Intelligence Through Brightfield Alliance

AMN Healthcare AMN recently announced a strategic partnership with Brightfield to strengthen its healthcare workforce intelligence capabilities. By combining Brightfield's third-party Talent Data Exchange (TDX) with AMN's proprietary workforce analytics, the collaboration is expected to provide healthcare organizations with deeper market transparency and more informed labor planning.

From an investor's perspective, the partnership is likely to reinforce AMN's technology-enabled workforce solutions portfolio and enhance the value proposition of its WorkWise ecosystem. The move also reflects the company's continued focus on AI-driven analytics and data-backed decision support, which could support stronger client engagement over the long term.

Likely Trend of AMN Stock Following the News

Shares of AMN have traded flat since the announcement yesterday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company surged 101.2% against the industry’s 18.9% decline. The S&P 500 increased 7.4% in the same time frame.

The Brightfield partnership is likely to strengthen AMN Healthcare's long-term growth strategy by enhancing the depth and credibility of its workforce intelligence offerings. The integration of independent market data with AMN's proprietary analytics is expected to improve workforce planning, labor cost benchmarking and predictive decision-making for healthcare clients, making its WorkWise ecosystem more differentiated.

As healthcare providers increasingly seek data-driven solutions to manage labor shortages and rising workforce costs, the enhanced platform is likely to support higher client retention, attract new customers and create additional cross-selling opportunities across AMN's broader total talent solutions portfolio.

AMN currently has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Alliance

The collaboration combines Brightfield's TDX, which provides independent workforce market intelligence across both clinical and non-clinical roles, with AMN Healthcare's proprietary workforce analytics, clinical labor insights and real-time intelligence generated through its technology platforms and extensive client network. The integrated solution is expected to offer healthcare organizations a more comprehensive and validated view of workforce costs, labor rate competitiveness and broader market dynamics, enabling stakeholders across clinical, operational and financial functions to make more informed workforce decisions. The partnership also leverages the companies' AI-driven analytics capabilities to translate workforce data into actionable strategies aligned with clients' operational, financial and clinical objectives.

The alliance further strengthens AMN's broader WorkWise ecosystem strategy by enhancing its predictive workforce planning, analytics and decision-support capabilities. Through the expanded intelligence platform, healthcare organizations are expected to benchmark labor rates against independent market data, improve transparency in workforce cost discussions through third-party validation, optimize workforce mix and utilization and identify opportunities to better manage labor spending. By providing richer market intelligence and predictive insights, the collaboration is designed to help healthcare systems transition from reactive staffing decisions to more proactive, data-driven workforce planning in an increasingly complex healthcare labor market.

Favorable Industry Prospect for AMN

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare staffing market size was valued at $82.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $87.9 billion in 2026 to $143.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2033.

Growth is attributed to the increased knowledge of the benefits of temporary employment, job-related incentives and the availability of opportunities globally.

A Recent Development by AMN

Recently, AMN announced the acquisition of Jaide Health, an AI-enabled medical interpretation and translation platform, to expand language access for patients with Limited English Proficiency across the healthcare journey. The move enhances AMN’s Language Services capabilities by extending language assistance to important touchpoints before and after treatment while maintaining the critical role of qualified human interpreters for clinical, sensitive and complex discussions.

AMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, AMN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.