AML3D Ltd Expands US Presence Amid Revenue Surge

November 07, 2024 — 09:14 pm EST

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd has experienced a remarkable ten-fold increase in revenues, driven by its ‘US Scale-up’ strategy focusing on 3D metal printing systems for the US Defence and aerospace sectors. The company has expanded its presence with a new US manufacturing hub, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced manufacturing technology. AML3D’s continued investment in its proprietary technology and strategic market positioning is expected to sustain its growth momentum.

