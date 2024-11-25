AML3D Ltd Announces Key Shareholder Meeting for Growth

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for a substantial share placement, enhancing its capacity for future investments. Investors can participate in person or online, reflecting the company’s flexible approach to shareholder engagement. This meeting is crucial for AML3D’s strategic growth and offers shareholders the opportunity to influence the company’s financial trajectory.

