AML3D Expands US Manufacturing with $30M Boost

November 21, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Limited has successfully raised A$30 million through a share placement to expand its US manufacturing capacity and enter the European market. This funding will enable the company to double its production capabilities in Ohio and support its growth in the defense and energy sectors. The investment also positions AML3D to leverage opportunities from the US Department of Defense’s push for additive manufacturing technologies.

