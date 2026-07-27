AMKR vs. ASYS: Which Semiconductor Packaging Stock is the Better Buy?

Amkor Technology AMKR and Amtech Systems ASYS are positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of advanced semiconductor packaging, which has become increasingly critical for AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and chiplet-based architectures. While Amkor is a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) provider, Amtech supplies thermal processing and advanced packaging equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. Despite operating at different stages of the value chain, both companies are closely tied to rising investments in advanced chip packaging.



As semiconductor manufacturers continue to expand packaging capacity to support AI-driven demand, both companies are expected to benefit from this long-term industry trend. However, differences in their business models, scale, execution capabilities and growth opportunities make them compelling stocks to compare. Let's delve deeper to determine which one is the better investment now.

The Case for AMKR

As one of the world's largest OSAT providers, Amkor Technology has been strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding advanced packaging market. The company provides advanced packaging and test services for semiconductor manufacturers, enabling AI accelerators, high-performance computing processors, advanced smartphones and automotive chips. With advanced packaging becoming a critical enabler of chip performance, Amkor has been benefiting from rising customer investments in heterogeneous integration, chiplets, high-density fan-out and advanced test solutions.



AMKR's business has increasingly been differentiated by its scale, deep customer relationships and global manufacturing footprint, allowing it to participate early in customers' product development cycles and support large-volume production ramps. Management has indicated that advanced packaging is moving from a back-end manufacturing step to a system-defining technology, with AI and high-performance computing expected to drive multiyear demand growth. Amkor has therefore been expanding capacity in Korea and Arizona while continuing investments in advanced packaging platforms to support future demand.



Financial execution has supported this strategy. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues increased 27.5% year over year to $1.68 billion, supported by broad-based growth across end markets and continued momentum in advanced packaging programs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.08, up 13.16% year over year, reflecting expectations of sustained earnings growth as utilization and product mix continue to improve.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

The Case for ASYS

Amtech Systems participates in the semiconductor packaging ecosystem from the equipment side, supplying thermal processing and advanced packaging equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. Its Thermal Processing Solutions segment provides reflow, curing and related systems that support advanced packaging applications, while also serving printed circuit board assembly. As semiconductor manufacturers and OSAT providers expand packaging capacity for AI and high-performance computing applications, demand for advanced thermal processing equipment has also increased.



Amtech has been benefiting from improving demand for its advanced packaging equipment, particularly for AI-related applications. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, AI-related sales accounted for more than 30% of Thermal Processing Solutions revenues, supported by investments in advanced packaging and AI server board assembly. ASYS has also been investing in next-generation equipment targeting higher-density and panel-level packaging, expected to expand its addressable market over time. However, ASYS remains relatively smaller in scale and continues to be influenced by customer spending patterns across individual equipment markets.



This improving demand environment has been reflected in recent financial performance. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues increased 31.4% year over year to $20.5 million, while gross margin expanded to nearly 48%, supported by a favorable product mix. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS' fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at 32 cents, up 540% year over year, though its long-term trajectory remains dependent on sustained capital spending by semiconductor and packaging customers.

Amtech Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amtech Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote

AMKR vs. ASYS: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, shares of Amkor have surged 64.6%, outperforming Amtech Systems' 26.6% return. While both companies have benefited from rising demand for advanced semiconductor packaging, Amkor's broader exposure to AI-driven packaging programs and leadership in the OSAT market have supported its superior stock performance.

YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amkor is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 30.54X, at a premium to Amtech Systems' 22.28X. This premium appears justified given Amkor's larger scale, diversified end-market exposure and leadership position within the OSAT market, which together provide greater visibility into multiyear advanced packaging demand than Amtech's narrower, equipment-focused business model.

Forward 12-Month (P/E) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both AMKR and ASYS are well positioned to benefit from growing investments in advanced semiconductor packaging. However, Amkor's leadership in the OSAT market, larger scale, broader customer base and stronger exposure to AI-driven advanced packaging make it the more compelling investment at this stage. While Amtech Systems continues to benefit from improving demand for its packaging equipment, its smaller scale and greater dependence on semiconductor capital spending warrant a more cautious approach. Investors may consider buying AMKR at current levels while waiting for a more attractive entry point in ASYS.



AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while ASYS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.