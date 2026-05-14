Amkor Technology (AMKR) Price Target Increased by 30.94% to 73.03

The average one-year price target for Amkor Technology (NasdaqGS:AMKR) has been revised to $73.03 / share. This is an increase of 30.94% from the prior estimate of $55.78 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.11% from the latest reported closing price of $74.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 28.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.12%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.89% to 134,642K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,096K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,434K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,407K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing an increase of 93.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 85.58% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,792K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 23.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,577K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 28.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.