Amid Growing Data Center Backlash, Nvidia Could Have the Answer

Key Points

Nvidia has developed new technology that uses a closed-loop liquid coolant instead of fans that require water.

The self-cooling chips and networking components could be an important step forward amid public backlash against data centers.

The technology gives Nvidia another competitive advantage.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Across the country, municipalities and states are passing legislation that limits or even bans data centers. This is in response to growing concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is gobbling up resources such as electricity and water while creating noise pollution. It's a serious issue that major players in the AI industry must address immediately. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be able to solve at least a portion of the problem.

Nvidia's Rubin-generation AI infrastructure eliminates the need for cooling fans that gulp up water. Instead, these new chips and networking components are cooled by a closed-loop liquid coolant. Most importantly, they work without requiring fresh water.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Unfortunately, it doesn't solve the issue of the water used to generate data center electricity. However, it's still a massive engineering feat and an important step toward solving a major problem.

The water crisis is far more than just a PR nightmare for the AI industry; there are real human and environmental consequences. Nvidia is already dominating in chips, but could become a favorite in the public eye if its new technology helps alleviate some water pressure.

I would anticipate Nvidia's self-cooling chips and components becoming the industry standard, giving the company yet another competitive advantage. Nvidia's stock is down slightly over the past month, and trading well below the analysts' consensus of about $300 per share. For bullish investors, now might be a good time to buy the company that could become a leader in solving AI's water problem.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.