Amgen to launch U.S. Eylea biosimilar, Reuters reports

After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Regeneron’s (REGN) request to temporarily block the launch during its appeal of a related decision for Amgen (AMGN) in a patent case in West Virginia, an Amgen spokesperson said the company will launch its biosimilar version of Regeneron’s blockbuster eye care drug Eylea, Reuters reported.

