Amgen to launch U.S. Eylea biosimilar, Reuters reports

October 22, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Regeneron’s (REGN) request to temporarily block the launch during its appeal of a related decision for Amgen (AMGN) in a patent case in West Virginia, an Amgen spokesperson said the company will launch its biosimilar version of Regeneron’s blockbuster eye care drug Eylea, Reuters reported.

