Amgen initiated with a Neutral at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Amgen (AMGN) with a Neutral rating and $335 price target The company’s growth picture hinges on MariTide clinical success and to a lesser degree, the trajectory for several newer products, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says MariTide likely will need to demonstrate monthly dosing, 15%-20% minimum weight loss, and less than 10% discontinuations along with benign safety, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.