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Amgen Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

August 04, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.375 billion, or $4.37 per share. This compares with $1.432 billion, or $2.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.423 billion or $6.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $10.054 billion from $9.179 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.375 Bln. vs. $1.432 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.37 vs. $2.65 last year. -Revenue: $10.054 Bln vs. $9.179 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.30 To $ 23.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 38.2 B To $ 39.4 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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