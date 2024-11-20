News & Insights

Amgen appoints Howard Chang as SVP of Research and Chief Scientific Officer

November 20, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amgen (AMGN) announced that Howard Chang will join the company as Senior VP of Research, effective Dec. 16. Chang will also assume the title and responsibility of serving as Amgen’s Chief Scientific Officer, reporting to Jay Bradner, , EVP of Research and Development. Chang succeeds Ray Deshaies, former SVP of Research, whose departure was announced earlier this year.

