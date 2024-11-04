AMG reports Q3 economic EPS $4.82, consensus $4.84

Reports Q3 revenue $516.4M, consensus $521.87M. Jay Horgen, President and CEO of AMG, said: “AMG delivered strong results in the third quarter, including year-over-year growth of 18% in Economic Earnings per share, reflecting the ongoing momentum in our business and the positive impact of our disciplined capital allocation strategy. Our growth strategy continues to drive the evolution of our business mix toward secular growth areas, with alternative strategies meaningfully, and increasingly, contributing to AMG’s earnings. AMG’s dedicated private markets Affiliates raised approximately $7 billion in the quarter, reflecting the strength of the ongoing demand for our Affiliates’ specialized strategies. During the quarter, we continued to invest AMG’s capital and resources in and alongside our Affiliates to enhance their growth – including by collaborating to develop additional innovative alternative solutions, across both private markets and liquid alternatives, for the U.S. wealth marketplace. AMG’s proven ability to magnify the competitive advantages of partner-owned firms, while also preserving their independence, continues to differentiate AMG’s partnership model and is highly valued by prospective Affiliates. As we form partnerships with additional new Affiliates in areas of secular demand and continue to invest in existing Affiliates, including by leveraging our capital formation capabilities, we expect to accelerate the evolution of AMG’s business profile toward alternatives and enhance our long-term growth prospects.Our excellent capital position was further strengthened through the issuance of $400 million in senior notes in the quarter, extending the average duration of our debt to more than 20 years. Given our unique partnership model, proven strategic capabilities, and ample financial flexibility, we see increasing opportunities to invest for growth in both new and existing Affiliates, and create meaningful additional shareholder value over time.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.