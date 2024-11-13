News & Insights

Amex Exploration Unveils Promising Gold Project Potential

November 13, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Amex Exploration (TSE:AMX) has released an update.

Amex Exploration’s Preliminary Economic Assessment reveals the Perron Gold Project’s substantial potential, boasting a pre-tax IRR of 59.5% and a net present value of C$948 million. The project is set to achieve an average annual gold production of 124,000 ounces for the first five years, with a life-of-mine spanning 10 years. The promising financial metrics and low environmental impact highlight the project’s potential as a profitable and sustainable mining endeavor.

