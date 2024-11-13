Amex Exploration Unveils Promising Gold Project Potential

Amex Exploration (TSE:AMX) has released an update.

Amex Exploration’s Preliminary Economic Assessment reveals the Perron Gold Project’s substantial potential, boasting a pre-tax IRR of 59.5% and a net present value of C$948 million. The project is set to achieve an average annual gold production of 124,000 ounces for the first five years, with a life-of-mine spanning 10 years. The promising financial metrics and low environmental impact highlight the project’s potential as a profitable and sustainable mining endeavor.

For further insights into TSE:AMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.