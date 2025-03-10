AmEx Enhances Card Capabilities With Center Acquisition

American Express Company AXP recently announced its agreement to acquire Center, a leading expense management software company. The acquisition, expected to close by the second quarter of 2025, is aimed at creating a seamless, integrated platform that combines card payments with advanced expense management solutions. This move is aimed at enhancing its corporate and small business card offerings.

This move bodes well for American Express as by incorporating Center’s innovative expense management technology, it can offer businesses a more efficient and automated process for tracking and reconciling expenses. The integration will provide visibility into employee spending, reduce manual accounting tasks, and simplify expense reporting, boosting operational efficiency for businesses. Moreover, finance teams are likely to experience substantial time savings, allowing them to focus on more strategic financial planning.

For American Express, this acquisition is also a key opportunity to drive higher card usage and transaction volumes. Offering an all-in-one solution that combines expense management with premium corporate cards is expected to increase customer retention and boost card spending. Additionally, businesses will benefit from enhanced policy compliance, automated auditing, and maximized card rewards, further strengthening the appeal of AXP’s commercial card program.

The move reflects American Express’ sincere efforts to sustain the lucrativeness of its card offerings, which may retain existing card members or attract new ones.

With the card-issuing business remaining an important revenue source for American Express, the latest move is expected to contribute to its top-line growth. Management remains confident in achieving long-term revenue growth of 10%.

AXP’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of American Express have gained 24.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.2% growth. AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

