AMETEK Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Avery Dennison

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) has taken over the #71 spot from Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of AMETEK Inc versus Avery Dennison Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AME plotted in blue; AVY plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AME vs. AVY:

AME is currently trading up about 0.4%, while AVY is down about 1% midday Monday.

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Further AME Research:

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