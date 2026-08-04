Ametek Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $406.90 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $358.37 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $2.044 billion from $1.778 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $406.90 Mln. vs. $358.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.044 Bln vs. $1.778 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.08 To $ 2.10 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.20 To $ 8.30 Full year revenue guidance: 10 %

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