Amesite’s NurseMagic meets HIPAA requirements for enterprise customers

December 04, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Amesite (AMST) announced the company’s app, NurseMagic, has executed infrastructure and business practices to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Amesite’s proprietary AI-powered platform enables an outstanding user experience, providing on-the-job assistance to care provider management and frontline staff. Over 27 different professions are currently using the app, following a period of rapid growth since its public launch just six months ago.

