Amesite’s NurseMagic meets HIPAA requirements for enterprise customers

Amesite (AMST) announced the company’s app, NurseMagic, has executed infrastructure and business practices to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Amesite’s proprietary AI-powered platform enables an outstanding user experience, providing on-the-job assistance to care provider management and frontline staff. Over 27 different professions are currently using the app, following a period of rapid growth since its public launch just six months ago.

