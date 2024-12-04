Amesite’s NurseMagic meets HIPAA requirements for enterprise customers

Amesite (AMST) announced the company’s app, NurseMagic, has executed infrastructure and business practices to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Amesite’s proprietary AI-powered platform enables an outstanding user experience, providing on-the-job assistance to care provider management and frontline staff. Over 27 different professions are currently using the app, following a period of rapid growth since its public launch just six months ago.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMST:
- Amesite Appoints Sarah Berman as Financial Officer
- Amesite files $100M mixed securities shelf
- Amesite announces customization for paid NurseMagic enterprise licensees
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.