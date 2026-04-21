Ameriserv Financial Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ameriserv Financial Inc. (ASRV) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.79 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.91 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $17.50 million from $17.02 million last year.

Ameriserv Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.79 Mln. vs. $1.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $17.50 Mln vs. $17.02 Mln last year.

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