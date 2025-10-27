AMERIS BANCORP Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $106.03 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $99.21 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AMERIS BANCORP reported adjusted earnings of $105.29 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $237.96 million from $214.06 million last year.

AMERIS BANCORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $106.03 Mln. vs. $99.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $237.96 Mln vs. $214.06 Mln last year.

