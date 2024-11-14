Ameriprise Financial Boosts Stake in Victrex PLC

News & Insights

November 14, 2024

Victrex (GB:VCT) has released an update.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has significantly increased its shareholding in UK-based Victrex PLC, crossing the 10% threshold in voting rights. This move indicates growing confidence in Victrex’s market potential and could impact its stock performance. Investors should monitor these developments closely as they may influence market dynamics.

