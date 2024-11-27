News & Insights

American West Metals Updates Storm Project Announcement

November 27, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

American West Metals Ltd. (AU:AW1) has released an update.

American West Metals Limited has updated its recent Storm Project announcement at the request of the Australian Securities Exchange to include additional details about sample locations and assay results. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to transparency and ethical mineral extraction as it continues to develop its copper and zinc projects in North America. By focusing on low-footprint mining operations, American West aims to deliver strong returns for shareholders while supporting global energy transformation.

