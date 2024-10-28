American West Metals Announces 2024 AGM and Future Plans

American West Metals Ltd. (AU:AW1) has released an update.

American West Metals Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, inviting shareholders to engage in person or via proxy forms. The company, focused on developing sustainable mining projects in North America, emphasizes its commitment to ethical practices and shareholder value. This meeting serves as a pivotal opportunity for stakeholders to discuss strategic initiatives aimed at delivering robust returns.

