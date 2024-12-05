News & Insights

American Vanguard Names Douglas Kaye III CEO

December 05, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - American Vanguard Corp. (AVD), Thursday announced the appointment of Douglas Kaye III as chief executive officer, effective December 9.

Most recently, Kaye has been holding the role of President of the North American region at Albaugh, LLC.

The diversified specialty and agriculture products company had created the Office of the CEO on July 15.

Currently, American Vanguard's stock is trading at $6.05, down 1.66 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

