American Vanguard CEO Wintemute Steps Down, Donnelly Named As Acting CEO

July 15, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) announced on Monday that Eric Wintemute, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stepped down from his CEO position on July 12, 2024.

Wintemute will continue as Chairman of the Board and will provide consulting services to the Company on a part-time basis.

Lead Director Scott Baskin revealed the establishment of an Office of CEO to be led by CFO David Johnson, SVPHR Shirin Khosravi, CIO/General Counsel Timothy Donnelly, and board member Mark Bassett.

He also stated that during the search for a new CEO, all functions will report to the OCEO, with Donnelly serving as Acting CEO for financial disclosures.

The company stated that further details will be provided during the upcomingearnings callin early August.

