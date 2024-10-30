News & Insights

American Salars Expands with Lac Simard Acquisition

October 30, 2024

Blanton Resources Corp. (TSE:USLI) has released an update.

American Salars Lithium Inc. has acquired the Lac Simard South Project, a promising property located next to Sayona Mining’s Lac Simard lithium mine in Quebec. The company plans to explore this area to expand its lithium portfolio, capitalizing on the region’s infrastructure and proximity to existing lithium operations.

