American Rebel receives Nasdaq listing deficiency notice

American Rebel (AREB) received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq, which indicated that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules as a result of the delayed filing of the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s securities on Nasdaq. The company must submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement by January 21, 2025. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an exception until May 19, 2025, to regain compliance. The company’s failure to timely file the Q3 2024 10-Q within the prescribed time period as a result of the dismissal of the Registrant’s independent auditor, BF Borgers because Borgers is no longer permitted to appear or practice before the Commission, and the Registrant retained a new independent auditor, GBQ Partners LLC, who is in process of completing the reaudits of years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The Registrant and GBQ needs additional time to complete their review of the Registrant’s financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company is actively working with its auditors and advisors and intends to file the Form 10-Q as promptly as possible and plans to regain compliance by the applicable deadline.

