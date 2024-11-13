News & Insights

American Rebel Holdings Engages in Strategic Financial Moves

November 13, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

American Rebel Holdings ( (AREB) ) has provided an update.

American Rebel Holdings has entered into significant financial transactions, including a Purchase and Exchange Agreement allowing an investor to buy a portion of a promissory note and convert it into common stock. Additionally, a new promissory note with a $400,000 principal was issued, offering conversion rights to restricted shares. These strategic moves underscore American Rebel’s efforts to manage financing while expanding its brand, which includes the launch of American Rebel Light Beer in Nashville venues, supported by Best Brands, Inc.

