American Rare Earths Taps BMO for Halleck Creek Boost

November 17, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has appointed BMO Capital Markets as its financial adviser to accelerate the development of its Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming. This strategic move positions the company to benefit from U.S. political support for domestic critical mineral supply chains, potentially establishing Halleck Creek as a key player in the industry. With BMO’s expertise in metals and mining, the project is poised to attract significant investments and partnerships, contributing to both national and local economic goals.

