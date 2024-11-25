American Rare Earths Director Sells Entire Shareholding

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.
American Rare Earths has announced that Director Melissa Sanderson sold her entire holding of 2,000,000 ordinary shares for $440,000 in an off-market trade. This significant divestment might interest investors as it reflects a major change in insider holdings, which can often be a key indicator for market movements.
