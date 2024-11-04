American Rare Earths Director Increases Shareholding

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Sten Gustafson, who has exercised options to acquire 1,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $200,000. This strategic move could signal confidence in the company’s prospects, capturing the interest of investors keen on developments within the rare earth sector.

