American Public's (APEI) APUS Launches TuitionWise Program

American Public Education, Inc.'s APEI online postsecondary education provider, American Public University System, Inc. (APUS), introduced the TuitionWise program. Designed to assist companies in recruiting, retaining and upskilling employees, the program addresses the challenges of the current competitive job market.



The education benefits program reduces costs for eligible participants by offering no out-of-pocket tuition when combined with employer tuition assistance. The program includes an APUS partner grant available to U.S.-based organizations meeting minimum tuition assistance standards.



TuitionWise enhances an employee tuition-assistance program by potentially offering courses with no upfront tuition costs, facilitated through a combination of APEI's tuition assistance and an APUS partner grant. It targets companies committed to advancing their employees' education.



The company's APUS segment offers an appealing education partnership for organizations aiming to retain and attract top-performing employees. Its new program enhances accessibility to higher education by providing a partner grant, waiving application fees, covering undergraduate books and offering free transfer credit evaluation.

Focus on APUS Segment Bodes Well

APEI has undertaken several initiatives to improve enrollment trends, enhance student persistence and reduce cost pressure. The company aims to strengthen its digital marketing campaigns to leverage relationships with the military, public service and other high-value student populations.



The company’s APUS segment currently collaborates with more than 300 organizations, offering tailored educational benefits to their employees. These partnerships span associations, businesses, government agencies, and healthcare organizations, ensuring effective learning and development solutions.



The segment includes two brands, APU and American Military University or AMU. APU offers leading-edge, top-quality education at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree levels for learners of all backgrounds, backed by its flexible online delivery model and relentless dedication to academic excellence and affordability. Since the foundation, affordable tuition has been a priority of APUS.



In first-quarter 2024, APUS’ revenues rose 9% year over year to $80.7 million, driven by increased registrations and selected tuition hikes. Total net course registrations rose 2.8% year over year to 99,000, with military registrations up 4% year over year. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 500 basis points year over year to 30%, supported by higher enrollment, price adjustments and reduced marketing expenses.





Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 56.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 4.4% growth. The company has been benefiting from consistent enrollment growth at APUS and HCN segments, along with tuition and increased fees. Also, focus on cost-saving initiatives and affordable tuition bodes well.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has appreciated 96.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The consensus estimate for AGS’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 7.7% and 5,200%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). ATGE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. The stock has surged 85.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.3% and 16.4%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has rallied 55.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS calls for growth of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

