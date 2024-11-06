American Pacific Mining Reports Promising Assay Results

American Pacific Mining (TSE:USGD) has released an update.

American Pacific Mining Corp has reported promising assay results from its Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Southeast Alaska, with significant copper and zinc mineralization found in several drill holes. The company’s CEO, Warwick Smith, highlighted the presence of a high-grade copper core and promising zinc intersections, signaling a potential update to the mineral resource estimate.

