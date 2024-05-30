News & Insights

American Lithium Optimistic Despite Market Challenges

May 30, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

American Lithium (TSE:LI) has released an update.

American Lithium Corp. reported a highly successful year, with its advanced lithium projects in Peru and Nevada showing robust economic assessments, boasting a combined after-tax net present value of US$8.37 billion. Despite a challenging market for lithium developers, the company is optimistic about the future with lithium prices stabilizing and uranium prices rising. Key achievements include filing a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Nevada project and significant lithium and cesium grade discoveries in Peru.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

