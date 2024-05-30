American Lithium Optimistic Despite Market Challenges

American Lithium (TSE:LI) has released an update.

American Lithium Corp. reported a highly successful year, with its advanced lithium projects in Peru and Nevada showing robust economic assessments, boasting a combined after-tax net present value of US$8.37 billion. Despite a challenging market for lithium developers, the company is optimistic about the future with lithium prices stabilizing and uranium prices rising. Key achievements include filing a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Nevada project and significant lithium and cesium grade discoveries in Peru.

