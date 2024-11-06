American Lithium Corp. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

American Lithium (TSE:LI) has released an update.

American Lithium Corp. has scheduled its annual general and special meeting for shareholders on November 27, 2024, which will be held both in Vancouver and via Zoom. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy before the meeting, as real-time voting will not be available online. Key agenda items include financial statement reviews, auditor appointments, board elections, and a resolution on the company’s incentive plan.

