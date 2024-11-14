American Homes Expands Portfolio Amid Rental Demand Surge

An announcement from American Homes ( (AMH) ) is now available.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is showcasing robust growth opportunities in the single-family rental market, with strategic acquisitions and development programs aimed at expanding its portfolio across 30 diverse U.S. markets. The company anticipates significant revenue growth in 2024, leveraging its high-quality properties and strong operational infrastructure. With nearly 60,000 properties, AMH emphasizes its investment-grade balance sheet and the scalability of its national platform, positioning itself to capitalize on the increasing demand for single-family rentals.

