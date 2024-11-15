News & Insights

American Financial Group price target raised to $143 from $135 at BMO Capital

November 15, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski raised the firm’s price target on American Financial Group (AFG) to $143 from $135 but keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the company’s strong pricing levels and optimistic net interest income outlook, though its “scorecard isn’t flashing green” given the competitive industry-wide forces that have been brewing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

