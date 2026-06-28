Is American Express Built for the Next Decade of Spending?

Key Points

American Express' leadership position among wealthier consumers supported strong spending growth in the first quarter.

Over the long term, management's goal is for earnings to increase at a mid-teens annualized clip.

The company's powerful brand and network effect are worth paying for.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is undoubtedly the leader in the premium segment of the credit card market. It has registered durable growth, with net revenue rising at a compound annual rate of 8.8% in the past 10 years. The top line was lifted by billed business, the amount of payment volume the company handles, growing at a 5.4% yearly clip.

The market cares what American Express' performance will look like in the future. Is this financial stock built for the next decade of spending? Investors will struggle to find reasons to be bearish on this business.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Keep swiping those American Express cards

The current economic climate is doing everything but instilling confidence in consumers and investors. Higher energy prices are pushing inflation to three-year highs. Housing turnover is low as mortgage rates remain elevated. And there are concerns about how the labor market will evolve as artificial intelligence progresses.

These headwinds are no match for American Express. During the first quarter, the company's billed business climbed 10%, the fastest pace in three years.

Serving an affluent customer base benefits the company, as these consumers are not as sensitive to the broader macro environment. American Express' Platinum Card, which carries a hefty $895 annual fee, saw an acceleration in spending growth in the first quarter. The retention rate is also impressive.

At a high level, American Express' success is tied to economic growth generally and greater spending specifically. In 10 years, it's a virtual certainty that global GDP and payment volumes will be meaningfully higher than they are today. That presents a favorable tailwind for this business as it captures that activity.

Average spend per card member increased by 62% between Q1 2016 and the most recent quarter. While I suspect growth might slow in the future as American Express further penetrates key markets and reaches maturity, the positive trend should continue. The leadership team is excited about how popular the cards are with millennial and Gen Z consumers, who should have extended lifetime values.

Shares trade at a fair valuation

Over the past 10 years, the credit card stock has produced a total return of 556% (as of June 25), which handily outperforms the S&P 500 index's total return. Given management's goal of mid-teens long-term annualized earnings-per-share growth, coupled with durable competitive strengths coming from the brand name and network effect, this is a business investors should zero in on.

The current price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4 looks like a fair entry point to own a high-quality company that is in position to continue beating the market in the long run.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 28, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.