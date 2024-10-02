American Express, Boost to Streamline Virtual Card Payment Processing

American Express Company AXP recently teamed up with Boost Payment Solutions to optimize virtual card payment processing for its U.S. merchants. This collaboration would launch Boost Intercept, a patented Straight-Through Processing solution, for qualified American Express merchants to automate their acceptance of virtual card payments at no extra cost.

This move bodes well for AXP as it addresses the need for automation in B2B payments, which will help with the retention of clients. Virtual card transactions are expected to represent 52% of U.S. commercial card spending by 2025. Previously, many suppliers processed virtual card payments manually, which was time-consuming and prone to errors. With Boost Intercept, the entire process — from receiving and parsing to processing payments — has become streamlined and automated, significantly reducing payment cycles and improving cash flow management.

By eliminating the manual handling of tokenized card data, suppliers can focus more on their core business operations. The automation not only speeds up the payment process but also simplifies reconciliations, providing detailed transaction data for easier invoice matching. Per the Amex Trendex B2B Edition, businesses utilizing payment automation reportedly save an average of 9.9 hours weekly, equating to more than 500 hours annually.

Improving supplier capabilities should attract more merchants to AXP’s network, leading to improved transaction volumes in the future. Moves like this are expected to strengthen AXP's position in the competitive B2B payment landscape. AXP anticipates revenues to increase between 9% and 11% in 2024 from the 2023 level of $60.5 billion.

AXP Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of American Express have gained 85.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 34.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

