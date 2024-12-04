American Eagle reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 46c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.29B, consensus $1.30B. “Building on our positive performance in the first half of the year, third quarter results provide another proof point of the effectiveness of our Powering Profitable Growth Plan. Led by a strong back-to-school season, we achieved comparable sales growth across brands and channels, and delivered adjusted operating income at the high end of our guidance range,” commented Jay Schottenstein, CEO. “We have entered the holiday season well positioned, with our leading brands offering high-quality merchandise, great gifts and an outstanding shopping experience across channels. Key selling periods have seen a positive customer response, yet we remain cognizant of potential choppiness during non-peak periods. The teams are focused on delivering the quarter and with our strong year-to-date performance, we remain confident in achieving our long-term strategic objectives.”

