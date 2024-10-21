News & Insights

American Eagle Gold Expands High-Grade Mineralization

October 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

American Eagle Gold (TSE:AE) has released an update.

American Eagle Gold Corp. has announced promising drill results, extending high-grade copper-equivalent mineralization in the NAK project. The latest findings suggest a vast mineralized system with significant potential for expansion, particularly in the near-surface zones. This development hints at future economic viability, making it a point of interest for investors.

