American Clean Resources Group Delays Report, Launches Green Park

November 12, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

American Clean Resources Group ( (ACRG) ) has issued an update.

American Clean Resources Group (ACRG) has announced a delay in its 2023 financial report filings due to key personnel changes, appointing Incado Partners as the new financial advisor. ACRG also unveiled The Greenway 2 Power™ Renewable Energy Industrial Park, signifying a strategic shift towards sustainable infrastructure, aiming to attract tech giants interested in NetZero goods. With a focus on transparency, the company is committed to updating shareholders regularly as they navigate this promising green energy venture.

