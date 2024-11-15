American Battery reports Q1 revenue from recycled products $202,000

In the three months ended September 30, 2024, ABTC reported revenues of $202,000 from the sales of its recycled products. Non-GAAP cash cost of goods sold for these operations amounted to $1.3 million, after excluding non-cash items such as depreciation expense and stock-based compensation. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, ABTC utilized $5.6 million in cash for operations, compared to $4.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

