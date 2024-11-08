American Axle & Manufacturing Issues Updated Outlook For 2024

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) said, for fiscal 2024, the company is now targeting adjusted EBITDA in the range of $715 - $745 million, revised from prior guidance range of $705 - $755 million. AAM is targeting sales in the range of $6.1 - $6.15 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $6.1 - $6.3 billion.

Net income in the third quarter was $10.0 million, or $0.08 per share compared to a net loss of $17.4 million, or $0.15 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.20 compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.11. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $174.4 million, compared to $156.8 million, prior year.

Sales in the third quarter were $1.50 billion as compared to $1.55 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.5 billion in revenue.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing are up 9% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.