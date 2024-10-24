News & Insights

American Airlines Reports Record Revenue Despite Net Loss

October 24, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

The latest announcement is out from American Airlines ( (AAL) ).

American Airlines reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a record revenue of $13.6 billion but a net loss of $149 million. Despite challenges such as outages and hurricanes, the airline maintained strong operational performance and is on track to significantly reduce its total debt by 2025. The company is actively refining its sales and distribution strategy to regain market share among corporate and agency partners, aiming for improved revenue performance.

