Ameresco target raised at Stifel, weakness seen as ‘attractive entry point’

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Ameresco (AMRC) to $34 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Shares slid 16% Friday after a Q3 revenue beat was in line and adjusted EBITDA missed, notes the firm, which attributes the weakness to the “Trump Trade” while noting that Ameresco’s business was very strong under the first Trump Administration. The firm, which is “slightly bumping” its 2025 forecast, argues that the weakness creates an “attractive entry point.”

