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Ameren Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $314 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $2.092 billion from $2.221 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $314 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $2.092 Bln vs. $2.221 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.25 To $ 5.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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