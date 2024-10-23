Amerant Bancorp Reports Loss Amid Strategic Repositioning

Amerant Bancorp ( (AMTB) ) just unveiled an update.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported a net loss of $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, following a strategic repositioning of its investment portfolio. Despite the loss, the company saw significant growth in total assets, loans, and deposits, reflecting its ongoing transformation and commitment to becoming a leading bank in its markets. The board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, underscoring confidence in future prospects.

