Amerant Bancorp Reports Loss Amid Strategic Repositioning

October 23, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported a net loss of $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, following a strategic repositioning of its investment portfolio. Despite the loss, the company saw significant growth in total assets, loans, and deposits, reflecting its ongoing transformation and commitment to becoming a leading bank in its markets. The board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, underscoring confidence in future prospects.

