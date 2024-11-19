Amer Sports reports Q3 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.29B. CEO James Zheng commented, “Q3 was very strong for Amer Sports (AS) Group across all brands and geographies. Led by Arc’teryx, our unique portfolio of premium technical brands continues to create white space and take market share in sports and outdoor markets around the world. We are executing against our largest growth opportunities in Arc’teryx and Salomon footwear, while our market-leading Ball & Racquet franchise experienced a growth acceleration.”

