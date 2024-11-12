News & Insights

AS
AS

Amer Sports price target raised to $24 from $19 at Citi

November 12, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $24 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm anticipates a sales and earnings beat when Amer reports Q3 on November 19, driven by stronger than consensus Arc’teryx growth. The firm believes strong momentum in Arc continued in Q3 despite macro headwinds in China, and sees potential for gross margin upside driven by higher-margin Arc sales.

